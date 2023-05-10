Vopak opens new infrastructure to support sustainable energy production in the port of Rotterdam



Rotterdam, The Netherlands; 10 May 2023



Today Vopak celebrates the opening of 16 new tanks with a combined capacity of 64,000 cubic meters at its Vlaardingen terminal in the port of Rotterdam. The new tanks are designed to store waste-based feedstocks for the production of biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and will help meet the rising demand for energy from renewable sources in Europe. Vopak Vlaardingen has a long-term commercial agreement with Shell to store the feedstocks for Shell's new biorefinery in Rotterdam. Shell's biorefinery will be one of Europe's largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facilities, producing SAF and renewable diesel from waste materials such as used cooking oil, waste animal fat, and other residual products. Vopak Terminal Vlaardingen is strategically located in the Port of Rotterdam and is well-connected for logistics via vessels, barges, trucks, and trains. The terminal has extensive experience in storing products such as used cooking oil and tallow.



In 2021, Vopak started repurposing part of the terminal for waste-based feedstocks that supports the energy transition. Vopak has invested approximately EUR 90 million in new infrastructure which further diversifies the Vlaardingen portfolio with state-of-the-art assets.



This project is in line with Vopak's strategic goal to accelerate towards new energy by developing infrastructure solutions that support customers and society in decarbonisation. As previously announced, Vopak will accelerate its portfolio investments towards new energies and sustainable feedstocks by allocating EUR 1 billion in growth capital to these activities by 2030. This is half of Vopak's growth capital allocation till 2030. Vopak's focus is on infrastructure solutions for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. This strategy will help shape the future of Vopak, but also contribute positively to the transition within key industrial clusters and the shaping of energy hubs of the future.





About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. Products for everyday life. The energy that allows people to cook, heat or cool their homes and for transportation. The chemicals that enable companies to manufacture millions of useful products. The edible oils to prepare food. We take pride in improving access to cleaner energy and feedstocks for a growing world population, ensuring safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases at strategic locations around the world. We are excited to help shape a sustainable future by developing infrastructure solutions for new vital products, focusing on zero- and low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. We have a track record of over 400 years in navigating change and are continuously investing in innovation. On sustainability, we are ambitious and performance driven, with a balanced roadmap that reflects key topics that matter most to our stakeholders and where we can have a positive impact for people, planet and profit and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com



For more information please contact: Vopak

Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication global.communication@vopak.com

Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations

investor.relations@vopak.com

Attachments