Vopak portfolio update



Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 1 December 2023 07:00 CET



Today, Vopak provides an update on its portfolio related to the successful completion of the 50% acquisition of EemsEnergyTerminal and completion of the sale of the three chemical terminals in Rotterdam. This update is in line with the Vopak strategy to improve its financial and sustainability performance, to grow its base in industrial and gas terminals, and to accelerate towards new energies and feedstocks.



Acquisition 50% EemsEnergyTerminal

Vopak has completed the principle agreement that was announced in April 2023 and has become a 50% shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal, an LNG import terminal of 8 billion cubic meter (bcm) per year located in the Eemshaven in the Netherlands. This terminal has been operational since September 2022.



Gasunie and Vopak are working to increase the capacity further towards 10 bcm per year, highlighting the commitment of the partners to jointly develop and operate open access LNG infrastructure and contribute to the energy security of Europe. The partners are planning the further development of the Eemshaven site to facilitate the import of green hydrogen.



The total investment by Vopak to acquire 50% of EemsEnergyTerminal is just above EUR 80 million with cash out in two installments in Q4 2023 and in Q2 2024. This acquisition will positively contribute to Vopak’s operating cash return for the remainder of the year and has limited impact on the Vopak full year 2023 EBITDA outlook.

Sale of three chemical terminals in Rotterdam

Vopak has completed the sale of its three chemical terminals in Rotterdam (Botlek, TTR and Chemiehaven) to Infracapital for a total purchase price of EUR 407 million including a conditional deferred payment of EUR 19.5 million. Total cash receipt net of transaction costs and net debt items at closing is EUR 372 million. The combined operational capacity of the three terminals is 1.4 million cbm. This follows our announcements on the strategic review on 15 February 2023 and on the agreement for sale on 19 September 2023.



Dick Richelle, CEO of Vopak: "The successful completion of this acquisition and divestment supports our strategic goals and positions the portfolio towards higher and long term cash returns. It grows our footprint in gas and gives the opportunity to accelerate towards new energies in the future. Vopak's unique global portfolio and partnerships strategically position us to leverage the strong market fundamentals and energy transition opportunities. We are proud to be leading the way in providing infrastructure solutions that are and will be essential to the economy and the daily lives of people around the world."



About Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. Products for everyday life. The energy that allows people to cook, heat or cool their homes and for transportation. The chemicals that enable companies to manufacture millions of useful products. The edible oils to prepare food. We take pride in improving access to cleaner energy and feedstocks for a growing world population, ensuring safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases at strategic locations around the world. We are excited to help shape a sustainable future by developing infrastructure solutions for new vital products, focusing on zero- and low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. We have a track record of over 400 years in navigating change and are continuously investing in innovation. On sustainability, we are ambitious and performance driven, with a balanced roadmap that reflects key topics that matter most to our stakeholders and where we can have a positive impact for people, planet and profit and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com



For more information please contact:



Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication, e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations,

e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com



Attachment