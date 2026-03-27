Vor Biopharma Aktie

Vor Biopharma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QNC7 / ISIN: US9290331084

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27.03.2026 15:23:45

Vor Bio Unveils $75 Mln Private Placement To Advance Telitacicept; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Vor Bio (VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Friday that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell 5.34 million shares of its common stock at a price of $14.05 per share in a private placement. The gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately $75 million.

Following the news, VOR is up 7.03% at $14.52.

Vor Bio intends to use the proceeds from the private placement to advance the clinical development of Telitacicept, including the ongoing global Phase 3 clinical trials for myasthenia gravis and primary Sjogren's disease, business development, and working capital and general corporate purposes.

The financing is led by new investor TCGX, a healthcare investment firm dedicated to advancing disruptive medicines.

VOR has traded between $2.62 and $65.80 in the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $13.57.

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