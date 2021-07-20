VORAGO Technologies announces low-cost and immediately available rad-tolerant hi-rel MCU for New Space, LEO market

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VORAGO Technologies (https://voragotech.com) today announced a product portfolio expansion to include a new radiation-tolerant Arm® Cortex-M0 MCU, VA10805, as a cost-competitive and high reliability solution for LEO, New Space, SmallSat and CubeSat markets.



"As commercialization of space continues to grow, so does the need for reliable, affordable, and immediately available component options for cost-sensitive aerospace projects and missions. VORAGO is proud to be a part of that venture. In recent times, the semiconductor industry has experienced major supply shortages and extensive lead times. Our team at VORAGO recognized this problem and have provided a solution. We are excited to bring to the market our immediately available radiation-tolerant, cost-effective VA10805. – Dr. Hannah Moore, Sr. Manager, Product Management, VORAGO Technologies



Created with VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology specifically to provide competitive radiation protection for space applications, the VA10805 provides significantly more total ionizing dose protection than competing products. The VA10805 is an ideal solution for LEO missions, CubeSat and SmallSat constellations in need of immediately available radiation-tolerant microcontroller capabilities.



VORAGO's VA10805 includes the following features and benefits:

50MHz Arm ® Cortex ® - M0

Cortex - M0 Latch-up immunity with HARDSIL® Hardened by Process Technology

Total Ionizing Dose (TID): 300 krad (Si)

23KB Data and 128KB Program Memory

1KB One Time Programmable Configuration Memory (OTP)

Broad range of communication interfaces (I 2 C, UART, SPI)

24 Counter/Timers with Extensive Hardware/Software Triggering

56 Multiplexed GPIOs

Operating temperature range: -55 to 125 ° C

C Easy-to-design development kit, with exceptional support and service offerings available

To learn more or request a datasheet, visit VORAGO's Product Page.

