Vornado Is Luring Workers Back to the Office With This Key Perk

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the past two years, many workers have been doing their jobs remotely due to pandemic-related concerns. Thankfully, the omicron coronavirus surge seems to be tapering off, so now, more companies are making plans to bring workers back to the office.But whether workers get on board easily is another story. At this point, many employees are used to remote work, and they've become fans of it. And in an age when jobs are abundant, some people may decide that they'd rather take their chances at a new remote job than return to the routine of a daily commute.Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), a REIT (real estate investment trust) with a portfolio consisting largely of office properties throughout New York City, wants workers back in person as well. In fact, it needs a steady return of tenants to thrive. And it's taken a big step to help make that happen.Continue reading