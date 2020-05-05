Vortex Companies Expands to New Facilities in Florida and Georgia

HOUSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies announced the opening of two new facility locations to support its growing team of trenchless infrastructure professionals and meet the needs of customers in the southeastern region.

"This expansion was prompted as our team has grown to support increased business in the southeastern region. These strategic locations enable us to provide our employees more room and a healthy work environment, so they in turn can provide the high standard of service and quality products customers have come to expect from Vortex," stated Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies.

The new, 14,000-square-foot building in Tampa will support the Florida Vortex Services group. The space will be a major upgrade for the team, featuring training and conference rooms, storage space, large, secured storage yard for vehicles and equipment and a separate maintenance and repair shop. The 8,000-square-foot building in Winder, Georgia will also accommodate a growing team, primarily supporting operations and installation crews. It will also house equipment and other products required for the increase in projects in the Atlanta area. "The new locations have been carefully selected and built out to support our team," added Wes Kingery, EVP of Vortex Services. "Our staff and crew are extremely dedicated, and these facilities are designed to improve their environment and workspace."

Overseeing the day-to-day details and buildout has been Nick Banchetti, COO of the Vortex Companies. "We're taking this time, when our team members are mostly working remotely or on jobsites, to bring both facilities up to the Vortex Companies standard. They will be ready for our employees to start fresh after COVID-19."

The Tampa facility will officially open May 11. While Vortex still has a work from home policy in place, the organization is set to commence a return to work plan for employees who are healthy and showing no signs of COVID-19. The plan will adhere to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended practices and is contingent based on location.

Vellano echoed the sentiment, saying, "I'm proud to be announcing this expansion in the southeast, especially at this time. Vortex Companies is growing even while we are all facing adversity. That growth affords us opportunities to hire more talented individuals and expand to provide more communities the products and services that are vital to the completion of infrastructure repair and maintenance projects."

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

With strategic acquisitions planned for the second half of 2020, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com.

