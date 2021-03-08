Vortex Technology Group, LLC Acquires Integrated Monitoring Technology Firm, Ziam Systems

HOUSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to protect its CMS technology patents and bring singular focus to its VeriCure® Cured-In-Place Pipe Curing Monitoring System, Vortex Technology Group, LLC, a business entity of the Vortex Companies' Products Division, announced today that it has acquired Zia Systems, LLC, an integrated system solutions provider of CMS (Curing Monitoring System) and CiPPi temperature monitoring technology for Cured-In-Place Pipe trenchless rehabilitation applications. With this latest deal, the Vortex Technology Group will move forward with consolidating and rebranding CMS and CiPPi offerings under the single brand name of VeriCure.

Columbus, OH based Zia Systems Co-Founders, Gary Rapp and Larry Rapp, will be working with Vortex Technology Group to ensure a smooth transition of its CIPP monitoring systems and existing customers. Vortex Technology Group, who recently acquired the patented CMS intellectual property and the VeriCure trademark, will now be able to stabilize the market, level-set pricing and standardize QA/QC measures. It will also focus on expanding product field support and educating the trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation engineering community on the benefits of monitoring Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) applications.

VeriCure, which is currently patented in 19 countries, captures and records a thermal temperature reading, incrementally, along the entire length of a CIPP liner. This information significantly improves the efficiency and quality of the installation, while lowering overall costs. For questions regarding the Zia Systems acquisition, or for more information about VeriCure, please contact Andrew Gonnella, President of Vortex Products, at 1-855-WHYDIG1.

About the Vortex Companies

Comprised of two divisions, Products and Services, the Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Solutions offered include pipe linings and coatings, sewer robotics, CIPP resin, application equipment and CCTV inspection. Vortex Technology Group, LLC is a business entity and vertical within Vortex Products geared to support the sale and development of Vortex's Curing Monitoring System and other future technology acquisitions. Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: www.vortexcompanies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kit Jones

713-269-2333

304615@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vortex-technology-group-llc-acquires-integrated-monitoring-technology-firm-ziam-systems-301241918.html

SOURCE Vortex Companies