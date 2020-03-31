Vortic Watch Company Launches 'Keep the Lights On' Initiative to Help Produce Life-Saving Devices in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortic Watch Company today announces it will join the fight against COVID-19 to help manufacturing companies meet supply-chain demands by producing critical parts for medical supplies and other critically needed life-saving devices. Vortic launched the "Keep the Lights On" initiative to encourage manufacturers to join the network directory and band together to support America.

"We will not just sit at home and watch," said R.T. Custer, Vortic Watch Company CEO and co-founder. "We have nearly a decade of engineering experience, a team of machinists and skilled workers, and a supply chain network full of specialty American manufacturers. Vortic also has invested almost $1 million in machines and equipment for our in-house engineering manufacturing capabilities. We can—and will—provide help."

Thousands of highly skilled entrepreneurs, trade workers, engineers, assemblers, and others with valuable assets are available to increase production on these desperately needed elements; however, due to the current crisis, manufacturing companies are limited or struggling to operate due to government regulations, supply-demand issues, or cash flow restrictions.

In an effort to "Keep the Lights On," Vortic is asking businesses with extra bandwidth to join its newly formed network directory. Vortic also aims to raise $250,000 to inject into these small to medium-sized manufacturing companies who lack the financial resources to invest in the materials to make the critical products or components.

"We're calling on manufacturing companies that can help and for the people and businesses that need help," said Custer. "Let's work together to keep the lights on."

For more information please visit www.vorticwatchcompany.com/covid19.

