Vosita Telemedicine How Can Physicians Provide Telemedicine Using Vosita for Free?

PARAMUS, N.J., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vosita Healthcare, Inc. https://vosita.com/ – a startup Telemedicine firm providing an online medical care appointment booking service as a Telehealth appointment or standard office appointment.

Vosita Healthcare Inc. – located in Paramus, New Jersey – announces the release of Vosita Telemedicine FREE of charge. Telemedicine services allow a medical provider to quickly evaluate and diagnose patients who may be separated geographically or are trying to reduce the risk of infection, AKA "Social Distancing," but still need first-rate medical care.

In dealing with a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic, or COVID-19, our goal is to provide modern services like telemedicine to the public in order to decrease the risk of infection. Telemedicine allows those who are immunocompromised or quarantined to get doctors' advice from the safety and comfort of their home. It can also keep patients who believe they may have the virus but have only minor symptoms out of the emergency room where they could spread the disease to others.

President and CEO of Vosita Healthcare Inc., Robert Gabriel, commented, "Our goal is to help our physicians, patients, and communities overcome the crisis and flatten the curve of infections by providing Vosita Telemedicine services." Mr. Gabriel is a proud believer in giving back to the providers as a small price to pay in order to contain such a pandemic. Mr. Gabriel has been working with providers for 23 years serving as the CEO of Microwize Technology, a healthcare IT firm since 1997.

The use of Vosita Telemedicine will be free for providers and medical groups for one year, with no obligation to continue to use it after the free period. In order for patients and providers to use the service, they need to go to https://vosita.com/ to join, no credit cards or any financial commitment needed.

