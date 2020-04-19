Vosita Telemedicine now includes One-Click Secure Link to invite patients to connect.

PARAMUS, N.J., April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vosita Healthcare, Inc. https://vosita.com/ – a startup Telemedicine firm providing an online medical care appointment booking service for Telehealth appointments or standard office appointments. Vosita Healthcare Inc. President and CEO Robert Gabriel is donating the Telemedicine technology and software to conduct face-to-face Telemedicine visits to all USA qualified physicians so they can treat patients while staying socially distant. Mr. Gabriel stated, "The last 8-10 weeks were very harsh on all of us, however, we all turned to advanced technology more than ever to get by and conduct business. While we all agree that life will go back to normal sooner or later, we will all face the 'new normal' where we will be more accepting of the usage of technology instead of traveling and physically meeting where it is applicable."

This week, Vosita Telemedicine released the new version of the software which will allow providers to invite patients "on demand" within seconds, and with one click, the provider can send a secure link to the patient's smart phone to tap and connect, bypassing the creation of an account or online appointment. This new feature will make it much easier for providers to see patients without having to reveal their personal cellphone numbers and causing any confusion in communications with patients, especially the senior citizen population which may be less tech-savvy.

Vosita Telemedicine also released the new mobile app version 1.1 for both iOS and Android. The new version of Vosita makes it easier to search for available providers and make an appointment for the account holder or any member of the family.

Mr. Gabriel also said, "We will continue to improve the technology and experience to make it as easy and fun as possible to conduct a Telemedicine visit while protecting the privacy of the provider and the patient. Our goal is to help our physicians, patients, and communities overcome the crisis and flatten the curve of infections by providing Vosita Telemedicine services."

The use of Vosita Telemedicine will be free for providers and medical groups until March 2021, with no obligation to continue to use it after the free period. In order for patients and providers to use the service, they need to go to https://vosita.com/ to join or download the app from the App Store or Google Play free of charge. Click on the link for Vosita training for provider or Vosita Training for Patients.

SOURCE Vosita Telemedicine