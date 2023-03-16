Vossloh FY22 Net Income Rises; Sales Revenues Up 11.0%

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) reported fiscal 2022 net income of 56.0 million euros compared to 35.9 million euros, last year. Earnings per share increased to 2.38 euros from 1.31 euros. Group EBIT was 78.1 million euros, an increase of 8.0 percent. The EBIT margin was 7.5 percent compared to 7.7 percent. Sales revenues was up 11.0 percent year on year to 1.05 billion euros.

The Executive Board of Vossloh currently expects the company to generate sales revenues of between 1.05 billion euros and 1.15 billion euros in fiscal 2023. With a view to operating earnings, Vossloh expects, an EBIT within a corridor of 79 million euros to 88 million euros. Based on the midpoint of the sales guidance, this results in an EBIT margin of between 7.2 and 8.0 percent.

The Executive and Supervisory Boards will propose to Vossloh AG's annual general meeting to distribute a dividend of 1.00 euros per share.

