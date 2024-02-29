|
29.02.2024 18:10:55
Voting Rights and Capital
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:
Shell plc's capital as at February 29, 2024, consists of 6,459,564,948 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury.
The figure 6,459,564,948 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 5.6.1 and 5.6.1A and as such, the above figure includes shares purchased by Shell plc as part of its share buy-back programme but not yet cancelled.
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Börse London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Mittwochshandel in London: FTSE 100 sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 fällt (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 mittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|29,41
|1,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fest -- DAX mit neuem Höchststand -- Asiens Märkte gehen fest ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde erklimmt. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio wurden neue Rekorde erklommen.