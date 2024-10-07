|
07.10.2024 08:53:35
Voting rights - September 2024
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, October 7, 2024
Information on the total number of voting rights
and shares forming the share capital
(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
|Date
|Issued capital
|Par value
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|Theoretical*
|Exercisable**
September 30, 2024
|€ 244,633,504
|€ 1
|244,633,504
|273,842,598
|272,153,425
*In accordance with Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights.
** The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares deprived of voting rights.
About Valeo
As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.
Valeo in figures: 22 billion euros in sales in 2023 | 109,600 employees, 28 countries, 159 plants, 64 research and development centers, 19 distribution platforms at June 30, 2024.
Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Valeo SAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Valeo SAmehr Analysen
|04.10.24
|Valeo Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.24
|Valeo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.24
|Valeo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.24
|Valeo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.07.24
|Valeo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.10.24
|Valeo Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.24
|Valeo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.24
|Valeo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.24
|Valeo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.07.24
|Valeo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.24
|Valeo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.24
|Valeo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|Valeo Buy
|UBS AG
|05.06.24
|Valeo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.03.24
|Valeo Buy
|UBS AG
|18.09.23
|Valeo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.04.23
|Valeo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.23
|Valeo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.01.23
|Valeo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.01.23
|Valeo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.10.24
|Valeo Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.24
|Valeo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.07.24
|Valeo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.24
|Valeo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Valeo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Valeo SA
|10,69
|3,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX stabil erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich fester -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte sich im Montagshandel zunächst wenig bewegen, während der deutsche Leitindex wohl zulegen wird. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze weisen zu Wochenbeginn Aufschläge aus.