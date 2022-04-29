|
VOW ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
Vow ASA publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021. The report is attached and will be available on the company’s website.
Additionally, the company's Annual and Sustainability Report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is attached, please refer to the zip-file.
For further information, please contact:
Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com
Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com
About Vow
Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.
Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.
With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste, biomass, plastics and polymers into recycled advanced carbon materials, low carbon fuels, chemicals, and climate neutral gas for industries to reduce their dependence on fossil energy and petroleum products.
The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.
Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
