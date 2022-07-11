|
11.07.2022 08:01:00
Vow ASA: Awarded five Safesteril contracts in second quarter
Vow ASA subsidiary ETIA Ecotechnologies has received orders for a total of five Safesteril food safety systems in the second quarter. The combined value of these orders is EUR 2.7 million.
ETIA designs and provides Safesteril plants for processing of dehydrated products in the food industry, pharmacy and petfood sectors. The success of Safesteril in the market is a reminder of the versatility of Vow and ETIA’s proprietary and patented Spirajoule pyrolysis technology and its relevance in a wide range of industrial applications.
The systems ordered in the second quarter will be used to treat spices and dehydrated vegetables, and wheat flour respectively, thereby ensuring food safety and contributing to good health and well-being as defined in the UN Sustainability Goals. According to the World Health Organization an estimated 600 million - almost 1 in 10 people in the world - fall ill after eating contaminated food every year.
"The Safesteril technology has become increasingly relevant also because it allows our customers to decarbonise their thermal processes. One particularly relevant feature in this respect is the option to operate our system entirely without the use of fossil gas,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.
The five Safesteril contracts mentioned above are booked as order intake in the second quarter in Vow’s Landbased segment.
For more information, please contact
Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com
Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com
About Vow
Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.
Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.
With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.
Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vow ASA Registered Shs
|2,11
|-2,23%
