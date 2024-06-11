|
11.06.2024 10:00:00
Vow ASA: Cruise special investor seminar – presentation material
Oslo, 11 June 2024 | Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) today hosts the "Cruise special investor seminar” for shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties (ref. invitation dated 6 June 2024). The presentation material is attached hereto.
The investor seminar is being streamed and will be available for review by following this link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20240611_1/
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com
Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com
About Vow
Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.
Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.
The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.
Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vow ASA Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Vow ASA Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vow ASA Registered Shs
|0,58
|0,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEuropawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag etwas höher. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.