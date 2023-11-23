Vow ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Update 28 November 2023

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) is pleased to confirm and invite shareholders, investors, analysts, and other interested parties to its Capital Markets Update on 28 November 2023. The sessions will be streamed. Attendance in person is welcome.

Where: Haakon VIIs gate 2 in Oslo

When: 28 November 2023 from 09:00 to 10:30 CET.

From the agenda:

- Q3 trading update

- Business deep dive

- Outlook

Henrik Badin, Chief Executive Officer of Vow, will host the session. Other speakers include Chief Financial Officer Tina Tønnessen and other representatives from company management and business partners.



The presentation material will be published on NewsWeb and on Vow web site that same morning. The session will be held in English.

To register and follow the presentation online, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20231128_1/

If you wish to attend the presentation in person, please notify our CFO by e-mail at tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com.





For further information, please contact:

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

E-mail: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.