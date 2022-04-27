Vow ASA: Invitation to Vow ASA Q1 2022 trading update

Vow ASA will release its trading update for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday 5 May 2022 at around 08:00 CEST. The update will be published on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and on the company’s web site www.vowasa.com.

At 09:00 CEST on the same day, the company’s CEO Henrik Badin will present the results live at Haakon VII's gate 2, 0161 Oslo. Participants are welcome to join in person or via livestream. The stream will also be available for replay on www.vowasa.com after the event. The session will be held in English.

If you wish to attend the presentation in person, please notify our CFO (Erik Magelssen) by email at erik.magelssen@vowasa.com.

To register and join the webcast, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220505_13/





For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, Etia and C.H. Evensen are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste, biomass, plastics and polymers into recycled advanced carbon materials, low carbon fuels, chemicals, and climate neutral gas for industries to reduce their dependence on fossil energy and petroleum products.

The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





