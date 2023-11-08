Vow ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Vow ASA will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 November 2023 at 13.00 hrs. to elect a new board member in Vow ASA.



The nomination committee consisting of Lars Martin Lunde and Bård Brath Ingerø has recommended that Cecilie Lind replaces Hanne Refsholt who is stepping down due to other priorities.



Cecilie Lind is Managing Director of Handelsens Miljøfond and has also been CEO of Avfall Norway and various positions in Ragns-Sells AS. It is the opinion of the nomination committee that Cecilie Lind with her background in environment and sustainability, knowledge of business policy and framework conditions, as well as organization and HR experience, will have a good and relevant knowledge as a board member of Vow ASA.



"Vow will use this opportunity to thank Hanne Refsholt for her services as a board member during the last three important years for Vow, a period where the company has taken a leading position within the cruise industry, and further expanded into several landbased markets with unique technology for circular economy and industry decarbonization," says Bård Brath Ingerø, board member and chair of nomination committee.



For more information please see attached notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Nomination Committee's recommendation will be available on the company's website.





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





