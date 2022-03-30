Vow ASA: Scanship acquires C H Evensen – Transaction has been completed

Reference is made to the notice to the stock exchange dated 15 March 2022 regarding the acquisition of C H Evensen Industriovner AS.

The transaction has now been completed. Scanship AS, a subsidiary of Vow ASA ("Vow”) has as part of the closing issued a Vendor Note (seller's credit) for NOK 25 million, that immediately upon the issuance was transferred to Vow (as new borrower).

The purpose of the transfer to Vow is to facilitate a possible settlement of the Vendor Note with Vow shares. During the last month before the Vendor Note's settlement date, the Seller will have the right to elect to have the Vendor Note (fully or partially) settled by receiving Vow shares at a price of NOK 25 per Vow share. The Vendor Note shall be settled on 30 May 2023.



For further queries, please contact:



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.