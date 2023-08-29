Vow ASA: Vow bags another cruise retrofit cleantech contract worth USD 5 million

Vow ASA, through its subsidiary Scanship, has secured a significant retrofit contract worth USD 5 million with a major cruise line company.

Under this turnkey agreement, Scanship will supply and install its state-of-the-art wastewater purification systems on a cruise ship capable of processing all wastewater generated by 6000 individuals. The delivery of process equipment and onboard installation is scheduled for 2024, with some work taking place during drydock and the remainder during regular cruise operations. Once operational, the cruise ship will adhere to the highest environmental standards at sea, in accordance with the IMO Marpol MEPC 227(64) guidelines, including nutrient removal in line with chapter 4.2.

CEO Henrik Badin expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This contract signifies the cruise industry's commitment to embracing clean technology upgrades for their existing fleets, highlighting shipowners' unwavering focus on environmental sustainability. Scanship is proud to be the chosen supplier in this endeavor."





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





