Vow ASA : Vow cruise contract at CSSC for CSSC Carnival

Vow ASA has, through its subsidiary Scanship AS, been awarded a contract with CSSC for the delivery of its waste management system including garbage handling and foodwaste processing to a cruise vessel to enter service in 2022 under the new brand CSSC Carnival; a joint venture between American cruise line Carnival Corporation & plc, Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation and the shipyard CSSC.

Scanship has earlier been awarded a contract for the delivery of its advanced wastewater purification system for the same vessel. CSSC Carnival has currently contracts with CSSC to build up to six vessels whereas two vessels are firm and four vessels are options.





Henrik Badin – CEO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



