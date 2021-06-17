Vow ASA : Vow lands more Safesteril contracts worth Euro 1.4 million in total

Vow ASA has through a subsidiary ("Vow”) secured three more contracts to deliver Safesteril® equipment for food safety. Vow is currently experiencing strong demand for its products with two previous contracts announced in April earlier this year, and it is currently bidding for several more.

"We are thrilled to be trusted with three more contracts, which demonstrates the versatility of our advanced technology. With systems installed in more than 35 countries, Safesteril® has become established as a major player in food safety, and we have succeeded in building an efficient delivery model for this technology,” says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

The three most recent contracts are for customers in North America and Asia respectively. A customer located in China will use the Safesteril technology for the sterilisation of paprika. This will be the 23rd Safesteril® contract for Vow in Asia.

The two other contracts are customers in the US, one for a company within the global herbal science industry and the other for a leading supplier of food functional ingredients. Vow’s landbased presence within the US-market is steadily growing.

The Safesteril® technology is based on the unique and patented combination of an electrically heated conveyor with steam, that reduces germ content in raw materials with a minimal alteration of the properties of the food product. The technology is also used for pasteurization and sterilization, disinfection, drying and roasting.

With the patented electrical heating screw Spirajoule in Safesteril®, the Vow subsidiary ETIA has been active in the field of food processing equipment innovation for more than 20 years, with a particular focus on heating and cooling technologies for low moisture products.





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





