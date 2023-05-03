Vow ASA: Welcome to Vow’s Q1 trading update and business deep dive on 9 May

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) is looking forward to presenting its Q1 2023 trading update in Oslo on 9 May 2023 at 08:30 CEST.

Vow is in the process of delivering advanced equipment and solutions to many cruise projects, and at the same time, the company is developing business opportunities and bidding for an increasing number of big projects for well-established industry in the US, Latin America, Europe, and the Nordic.

"We are busier than ever this spring delivering cash generating projects and developing new business, and we are looking forward to sharing with our shareholders, analysts and potential investors, insight into our current trading and outlook,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

"We are also pleased to announce that Cecilie Jonassen, CEO of Vow Green Metals, our highly valued partner and customer, will be joining the session to give a company update and delve into the latest progress in the company’s key projects and activities,” said Badin.

Vow Green Metals is currently building Europe’s largest biocarbon factory in Norway with technology provided by Vow. This project, and more recently the construction of a large-scale pyrolysis reactor by Vow subsidiary C.H. Evensen, have attracted broad interest from industry across several continents.

"With these projects, our pyrolysis technology has taken definite steps out of the lab, up from the test bed and into full-scale industrial solutions. This is what an increasing number of potential customers have discovered. We are looking forward to sharing more insight about this when we meet next week,” said Badin.





Practical details

Vow will release its Q1 trading update at 07:00 CEST on 9 May. Material will be published on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and on the company’s web site www.vowasa.com.

The presentation will be held in Oslo, at Haakon VII´s gate 2, 0161 Oslo. If you wish to attend in person, please notify CFO Tina Tønnessen in advance to by email to tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com.

The presentation will also be streamed online. To register and join online, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your email: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20230509_1/

We are looking forward to seeing you on 9 May.





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





