BRISBANE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Network Solutions (VOX) announced today that it has been named Avaya's 2020 Overall U.S. Partner of the Year for an unpreceded second consecutive year. This honor is awarded based on outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to innovation. The VOX Network Solutions team demonstrated leadership with a consistent approach to optimizing business outcomes and delivering value to their clients with their consultative, business focused engagement methodology in conjunction with VOX Enterprise Lifecycle, which provides a modern framework for business transformation.

VOX NETWORK SOLUTIONS AWARDED AVAYA 2020 OVERALL U.S. PARTNER OF THE YEAR FOR 2ND YEAR IN A ROW

The Avaya 2020 Overall U.S. Partner of the Year award once again recognizes VOX as a successful Diamond Partner that continues to exceed expectations with achievements in both the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces. VOX achieved outstanding year over year sales with continued success with their Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS calling offer.

"We are honored to receive this award from Avaya two consecutive years, putting us in an elite group. We continue to see considerable growth and opportunity with our managed services and cloud offerings in the enterprise space," said VOX Network Solution's CEO Scott Landis. "Our unique Lifecycle approach continues to be the differentiator in the marketplace that brings tremendous value to our customers."

In 2020, VOX continued to increase their Avaya practice, with significant growth in Contact Center, Cloud, XCaaS and Avaya Professional Services. In FY20, VOX achieved continued YoY growth in their Avaya business, and FY21 is showing signs of a continued positive trend despite the economic challenges due to COVID.

VOX is an Avaya Channel Partner who has consistently earned outstanding customer satisfaction ratings and has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to Avaya Partnership through the achievement of significant advanced certifications. VOX is an Avaya Diamond partner headquartered just outside of San Francisco, California and has offices coast to coast in the United States.

"I'd like to congratulate VOX for their success and commitment to their customers throughout the past year," said Mike Coleman, Vice President North America Channel Sales, Avaya. "The growth of VOX Network Solutions with Avaya over the last two years has been nothing short of world class. Avaya is pleased to recognize that VOX has been awarded the U.S. Overall Partner of the Year for the second year running. As an industry leader, VOX has been a big part of the growth we have collectively achieved with our customers and driving the benefits of cloud communications and collaboration this past year."

About

At its core, VOX Network Solutions is driven by a diverse team of consultants, entrepreneurs, and technologists. With six fundamental practices (Consulting, Contact Center, Collaboration, Network, Security, Managed Services) and a prescriptive process methodology, VOX seeks to empower clients, partners, and employees to create something better. For organizations with a focus on improving processes and technology to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures. Our proven track record with the top fortune 250 enterprise brands have enabled our clients to make informed business decisions resulting in measurable business and solution outcomes. As a result of this cooperative approach, VOX has been named one of the fastest growing companies in the United States and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco, Avaya, and Microsoft. Learn more at http://www.voxns.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vox-network-solutions-awarded-avaya-2020-overall-us-partner-of-the-year-for-2nd-year-in-a-row-301260915.html

SOURCE VOX Network Solutions