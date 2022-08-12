voxeljet AG Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) (the "Company” or "voxeljet”), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the closing of the financial markets on Thursday, August 18th.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results for the quarter on Friday, August 19th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants from voxeljet will include its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ingo Ederer, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rudolf Franz, who will provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing 1-877-704-4453 in the United States/Canada, or 1-201-389-0920 for international, Conference Title "voxeljet AG Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call”. Investors are requested to access the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time in order to complete a brief registration. An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, Replay Conference ID number 13732207. The recording will be available for replay through August 26th, 2022. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Please go to the website https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/399004473 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) is a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers.

