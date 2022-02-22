Voximplant Launches Avatar to Help Developers Build AI-powered Communication Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voximplant , the cloud communications company that helps businesses integrate voice and video communication into their apps and services, announced the beta launch of Avatar. Avatar is its new out-of-the-box Natural Language Processing (NLP) service that allows developers to enhance their omnichannel communications workflows with smart automation functionality that actually work.

Using Avatar, developers can embed flexible and powerful NLP functionality into their communications and build smart IVRs, voicebots, and chatbots for a wide range of use cases like inbound call automation, FAQ, interactive surveys, NPS, contact center automation, and more. Voximplant provides state-of-the-art NLP models for intent classification and entity extraction while takng care of the backend, data management workflows, and toolchains. This means that developers can build complex AI-powered bots and connect them easily to chat and telephony, without building complex backend logic. Avatar will be free during its beta version.

Previously, Voximpant provided AI capabilities for natural language processing through a partnership with the ML Dialogflow bot builder by Google. In addition to this functionality, the newly launched Avatar is a full-scale and in-house solution that enables greater flexibility and offers granular control over communications scenarios. Users can even train intent classification models on their own data and any developer with basic skills in JavaScript can manage the entire process on their own. The product is available in English and Russian languages from the start, with more options including Spanish and Portuguese coming soon.

"We at Voximplant believe that the next generation of CPaaS is about intelligent services mixed together with easily programmable omnichannel communication capabilities and that this brings maximum value to our existing and future customers," says Alexey Aylarov, CEO and Co-founder of Voximplant. "We will continue to build AI-powered capabilities for our Platform to ensure our customers can delight their customers."

Voximplant Avatar can be easily embedded with omnichannel solutions built on the platform and can effectively work with both text and voice channels. Avatar takes care of all of the heavy lifting and complex backend logic so that businesses can get to market faster at a lower cost, while still maintaining flexibility.

To learn more, watch this demo video of how it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t96MkbbJoys

Voximplant provides in-app voice, video, and messaging communications, so you can build solutions like video conferencing, integration of telephony with natural speech recognition and generation, call tracking, phone number masking, and more. Previously, Voximplant offered two primary products: its Platform provides APIs and SDKs for voice, video, messaging, SIP trunking, and natural language processing, and Voximplant Kit allows businesses to build an omnichannel contact center in 30 minutes through a combination of a no-code editor and conversational AI. Now Voximplant offers three products with Voximplant Avatar.

Voximplant caters to clients from all industries demanding mass communication, including banking, delivery and logistics, digital-native startups, retail, and e-commerce. Its services are available in 190 countries and territories, and it has over 30,000 customers, including Hyundai, Burger King, KFC, Glovo, and Rappi. Voximplant's platform processes more than 1 billion calls each year.

About Voximplant

Voximplant helps businesses implement voice and video communication in their apps and services through its cloud platform. With the Voximplant platform, developers can build complex applications faster and more easily by taking care of the underlying infrastructure and technologies. With Voximplant Kit, businesses can build an omnichannel contact center in 30 minutes through a combination of a no-code editor and conversational AI. Voximplant services are available in 190 countries and territories, and it has over 30,000 customers, including Hyundai, Burger King, KFC, Glovo, and Rappi. The platform processes over 1 billion calls annually. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, CA. Learn more about Voximplant at www.voximplant.com or follow it on Twitter and LinkedIn .

