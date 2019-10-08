Voyager Capital Raises $100 Million in Fifth Fund

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Capital, a premier West Coast venture capital firm focused on first-round venture technology investments, today announced that it has raised $100 million to fuel innovation in the underserved Cascadia market, which includes Washington, Oregon, and Western Canada. The fund, Voyager's fifth, will power first-round investments in B2B startups across cloud infrastructure, software as a service (SaaS), and vertical markets such as FinTech, MediaTech, and AgTech. The firm has already closed five new investments.

The new fund has investor representation from the US, Canada, and Europe, including global family offices, foundations, trusts, fund of funds, and individuals interested in participating in the fast-growing Cascadia ecosystem.

"Cascadia is exploding with growth but underserved by venture capital," said Bill McAleer, Founder and Managing Director of Voyager Capital. "Seen as one of the most active early-stage startup locations in the country, this region is leading the major trends in computing, creating significant investment opportunities with exceptional outcomes at sub-unicorn valuations."

Voyager has established a consistent track record of repeatable results for investors and entrepreneurs alike, evidenced by 14 exits over the last four years—three to major cloud providers like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. Defined by a strong mix of both financial and operational experience in early-stage tech investing, the Voyager team has over 60 years venture experience, and continues to grow. The firm has committed additional resources to the region with a senior associate in Seattle and a venture partner in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"With fresh capital, an expanded team, and active investments, we're charging ahead with great momentum in Seattle, Portland, and now Western Canada," said Diane Fraiman, Managing Director at Voyager Capital. "As experienced investors as well as mentors and coaches who live in the communities we invest in, we partner with entrepreneurs to build outstanding companies of lasting value and drive the entire ecosystem."

The Voyager team is committed to developing founder relationships early on in the evaluation cycle and driving scale and value acceleration through active board leadership and go-to-market coaching. By providing focused attention throughout the early stages of company building, Voyager helps startups grow teams, broker strategic partnerships, and acquire new customers to accelerate time to revenue.

About Voyager Capital

Since 1997, Voyager Capital has focused on first-round venture investments to help entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest and California create winning businesses. Built on the team's extensive experience with startups and its exceptional network across the industry, the firm's entrepreneur-centric approach accelerates the pace at which companies can build, execute, pivot and scale. Voyager has $520M under management investing in B2B software, cloud infrastructure, and applications driven by AI and machine learning. With offices in Seattle, Wash., Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, BC, Voyager provides its portfolio the unwavering support and stage-appropriate connections needed to disrupt markets and create sustainable competitive advantage.

US Contact:

Jennifer Harris

Phone: 206-438-1810

Email: 225984@email4pr.com

Canadian Contact:

Meredith Powell

Phone: 604-614-9450

Email: 225984@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-capital-raises-100-million-in-fifth-fund-300934134.html

SOURCE Voyager Capital