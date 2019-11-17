Voyageur and BendixKing Launch Dash 8-100/200/300 AeroVue™ Avionics Upgrade

HALIFAX, Nov. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc., ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) today announced that its subsidiary, Voyageur Aviation Corp., has entered into an agreement with BendixKing to develop a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the design installation of the BendixKing AeroVue™ avionics upgrade for the De Havilland Dash 8-100/200/300 series of aircraft.

The Dash 8 100/200/300 remains one of the most reliable and robust regional turboprop aircraft in the industry. With expert support from BendixKing, Voyageur will leverage its extensive experience as a global Dash 8 operator, lessor, maintainer and modifier to develop the Dash 8 100/200/300 AeroVue™ flight deck upgrade. The AeroVue™ system addresses avionics component obsolescence, fully meets regulatory requirements, and provides cost effective operation for years of further operation.

Voyageur's Aerotech division provides specialized regional aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and aircraft design engineering services. These activities complement Chorus' full suite of regional aviation support services that encompass every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle.

"The AeroVue system sets new standards of performance, reliability and value for the Dash 8. It is the best option for regional airlines and other operators looking to improve performance, enhance reliability and reduce costs of their Dash 8 fleets," said Jeff Cooke, Vice President Voyageur Aviation Corp. Aerotech Division. "At Voyageur we have the experience and the know-how to replace obsolete avionics systems with the modern, efficient AeroVue flight deck with minimum downtime so that operators can get their aircraft back in the air, generating revenue."

Derived from the category-defining Primus Epic™ and Primus Apex™ avionics systems used worldwide in thousands of large business jets and air transport aircraft, the BendixKing AeroVue™ integrated flight deck for the Dash 8 offers operators a sophisticated avionics platform that adds both value and versatility to their aircraft. AeroVue™ represents an unprecedented level of value in this class of aircraft, offering an industry-leading Flight Management System, SmartView™ Synthetic Vision, and INAV™ functionality with electronic charts displayed on three large twelve-inch LCD screens. The STC, which will be developed on Voyageur's Dash 8 aircraft, will be available for installation by Voyageur or to operators as a kit.

For more information please contact Aaron Brodhagen, Avionics Project Manager, Voyageur Aerotech, at +1 (705) 482-5957 or aaron.brodhagen@voyav.com.

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR), a company whose vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world.

Voyageur Aviation Corp., including its divisions Voyageur Airways, Voyageur Aerotech, and Voyageur Avparts, delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

About Chorus

Chorus Aviation is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus comprises Chorus Aviation Capital, a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation, companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

