21.03.2024 16:47:29
VP Harris, DEA, FDA Eye Cannabis: Key Changes Ahead, Here's What One Expert Predicts
Vice President Harris's urgent call to the DEA to expedite the rescheduling of cannabis marks a crucial turning point in national drug policy, as analyzed in a comprehensive equity research report by Zuanic & Associates.The report delves into the implications of Harris's push as well as the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) engagement with the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel on the complexities of altering cannabis's legal status.In addition, senior analyst Pablo Zuanic addresses critical industry questions, covering FDA oversight, prescription criteria, insurance reimbursement, and the effects of legalization and rescheduling on imports and insurance coverage.Interested in the future of cannabis companies and regulations? Join us at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida, set for April 16 and 17, 2024, at the Hollywood venue. This two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort offers invaluable perspectives on cannabis rescheduling and growth strategies for entrepreneurs. Act now to secure your tickets at bzcannabis.com – prices are set to increase soon!Legal Landscape And DEA DynamicsZuanic looks at the DEA's debate over cannabis's medicinal benefits and the call for further research on its effects. He contends that the HHS's thorough 252-page document meets the DEA’s criteria for scientific evidence of medical efficacy, possibly facilitating rescheduling.He also discusses the implications of rescheduling cannabis without federal legalization, highlighting its impracticality and the potential ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
