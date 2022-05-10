VP Harris, Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Congress, and other Government Officials to join Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) Issue Summits

CHCI to host Education & Economic Empowerment Summit on May 17 and Health Summit on May 18

WASHINGTON, DC - Held over two consecutive days, the CHCI Issue Summits will dig into how Education, Economic Empowerment, and Health impact our daily lives. Throughout the Summits, speakers will explore how policies and practices centered around these three topics affect the Latino community and the nation and explore what changes are necessary to create a more equitable future for us all. The Summits will convene Latino leaders and experts including Vice President Harris, Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Congress, corporate executives, industry experts, thought leaders, CHCI program participants, and alumni for high-level discussions and networking opportunities.

VP Harris, Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Congress, and other Government Officials to join CHCI Issue Summits

For more information and full list of speakers visit: https://events.chci.org/issuesummits

WHO:

CHCI Education & Economic Empowerment Summit

Roberto Rodriguez , Assistant Secretary for Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development, U.S. Department of Education

Assistant Secretary for Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development, U.S. Department of Education Janis Bowdler , Counselor for Racial Equity, U.S. Department of the Treasury

Counselor for Racial Equity, U.S. Department of the Treasury Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan , CHCI Chair, (CA-44)

CHCI Chair, (CA-44) Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez , ( NM-3)

, NM-3) Rep. Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon , (PR At Large)

, (PR At Large) Rep. Ritchie Torres , (NY-15)

, (NY-15) Rep. Juan Vargas , (CA-51)

CHCI Health Summit

Vice President Kamala Harris (pre-recorded remarks)

Xavier Becerra , Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

, Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan , CHCI Chair, (CA-44)

CHCI Chair, (CA-44) Rep. Linda Sanchez , (CA-38)

, (CA-38) Rep. Jim Costa , (CA-16)

, (CA-16) Rep. Jim Langevin , (RI-02)

, (RI-02) Rep. Robin Kelly , (IL-02)

, (IL-02) Rep. Lori Trahan , (MA-03)

(MA-03) Rep. Norma Torres , (CA-35)

, (CA-35) Rep. Jimmy Gomez , (CA-34)

WHEN:

CHCI Education & Economic Empowerment Summit

May 17, 2022

9:00AM - 6:30PM ET

CHCI Health Summit

May 18, 2022

9:00AM - 4:30PM ET

WHERE:

Convene (600 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005)

RSVP:

Media wishing you to attend must RSVP to press@chci.org .

About CHCI

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) is the premier Hispanic nonprofit and nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization in the country dedicated to developing the next generation of Latino leaders®. CHCI provides leadership, public service, and policy experiences to outstanding Latino/a/x students and young professionals, and convenes Members of Congress, other public officials, corporate executives, nonprofit advocates, and thought leaders to discuss issues facing the nation and the Hispanic community.

/PRNewswire/ -- May 10, 2022

SOURCE Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute