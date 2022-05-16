|
16.05.2022 16:00:00
VP Harris, Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Congress, and other Government Officials to join Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) Issue Summits
CHCI to host Education & Economic Empowerment Summit on May 17 and Health Summit on May 18
WASHINGTON - Held over two consecutive days, the CHCI Issue Summits will dig into how Education, Economic Empowerment, and Health impact our daily lives. Throughout the Summits, speakers will explore how policies and practices centered around these three topics affect the Latino community and the nation and explore what changes are necessary to create a more equitable future for us all. The Summits will convene Latino leaders and experts including Vice President Harris, Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Congress, corporate executives, industry experts, thought leaders, CHCI program participants, and alumni for high-level discussions and networking opportunities.
For more information and full list of speakers visit: https://events.chci.org/issuesummits
WHO:
CHCI Education & Economic Empowerment Summit
- Roberto Rodriguez, Assistant Secretary for Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development, U.S. Department of Education
- Janis Bowdler, Counselor for Racial Equity, U.S. Department of the Treasury
- Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan, CHCI Chair, (CA-44)
- Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, (NM-3)
- Rep. Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon, (PR At Large)
- Rep. Ritchie Torres, (NY-15)
- Rep. Juan Vargas, (CA-51)
CHCI Health Summit
- Vice President Kamala Harris(pre-recorded remarks)
- Xavier Becerra, Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan, CHCI Chair, (CA-44)
- Rep. Linda Sanchez, (CA-38)
- Rep. Jim Costa, (CA-16)
- Rep. Jim Langevin, (RI-02)
- Rep. Robin Kelly, (IL-02)
- Rep. Jimmy Gomez, (CA-34)
WHEN:
CHCI Education & Economic Empowerment Summit
May 17, 2022
9:00AM - 6:30PM ET
CHCI Health Summit
May 18, 2022
9:00AM - 4:30PM ET
WHERE:
Convene (600 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005)
RSVP:
Media wishing you to attend must RSVP to press@chci.org.
About CHCI
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) is the premier Hispanic nonprofit and nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization in the country dedicated to developing the next generation of Latino leaders®. CHCI provides leadership, public service, and policy experiences to outstanding Latino/a/x students and young professionals, and convenes Members of Congress, other public officials, corporate executives, nonprofit advocates, and thought leaders to discuss issues facing the nation and the Hispanic community.
/PRNewswire/ -- May 16, 2022/
SOURCE Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt stärker -- DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Indizes gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der ATX zeigte sich zum Start in die neue Handelswoche freundlich, wogegen es für den deutschen Leitindex abwärts ging. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Montag unentschlossen. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.