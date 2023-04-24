24.04.2023 21:20:00

VP Harris, South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol to Visit NASA Goddard

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 25, to see firsthand the agency's climate change work. NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Goddard Center Director Makenzie Lystrup will join them on their tour. 

Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks in front of the Space Environment Simulator (SES) at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., in 2021. Credits: NASA/Taylor Mickal

During the visit, the group will meet with Korean-American scientists and receive a briefing on the importance of space to addressing climate change, including NASA's recently launched Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) mission and the ROK's Geostationary Environment Monitoring Spectrometer (GEMS) mission that are improving life on Earth by revolutionizing the way scientists observe air quality from space. They also will see integration of NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, designed to unravel the secrets of dark energy and dark matter, search for and image exoplanets, and explore many topics in infrared astrophysics. 

The event will be open to pooled media. NASA will provide images of the visit on Flickr

For more information about NASA Goddard's missions and activities, visit: 

https://www.nasa .gov/goddard

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vp-harris-south-korea-president-yoon-suk-yeol-to-visit-nasa-goddard-301805923.html

SOURCE NASA

