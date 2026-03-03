Data Systems Aktie

Data Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YHBD / ISIN: US23788P1049

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 22:58:12

VR Advisory Initiated a Position in Telephone and Data Systems. Is the Stock a Buy?

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, VR Advisory Services Ltd established a new position in Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), acquiring 573,005 shares. The estimated transaction value was $23.49 million, calculated using the average share price over the quarter. The reported stake’s value at quarter-end also totaled $23.49 million, in line with share purchases and price appreciation.This new position amounts to 4.5% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of December 31, 2025.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Data Systems Inc of Oregon

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.