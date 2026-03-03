Data Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A0YHBD / ISIN: US23788P1049
03.03.2026 22:58:12
VR Advisory Initiated a Position in Telephone and Data Systems. Is the Stock a Buy?
According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, VR Advisory Services Ltd established a new position in Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), acquiring 573,005 shares. The estimated transaction value was $23.49 million, calculated using the average share price over the quarter. The reported stake’s value at quarter-end also totaled $23.49 million, in line with share purchases and price appreciation.This new position amounts to 4.5% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of December 31, 2025.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
