12.09.2023 17:32:25

Vranken-Pommery Monopole - Availability of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report

Press Release

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Reims, 12th of september 2023

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group has filed today its half-year Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The 2023 Half-year financial report can be viewed or downloaded from the Group website:

Vranken-Pommery Monopole : www.vrankenpommery.com
File location : Investor Area / Press Releases and Regulated Information

           
                                                                      
           
About Vranken-Pommery Monopole 

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:

      • the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, and Bissinger & Co champagnes;
      • the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;
      • the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;
      • the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines. 

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext (Paris and Brussels).
(Codes "VRAP” (Paris), and "VRAB” (Brussels); ISIN: FR0000062796).

Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole :
Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers
+33 3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr		Presse
Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, lpoinsot@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vranken-Pommery Monopolemehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Vranken-Pommery Monopolemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vranken-Pommery Monopole 16,35 -1,21% Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Unsicherheit vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger bleiben im Wartemodus -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Markt zeigen sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Der DAX wagt keine großen Sprünge. In Fernost sind die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen