|
12.09.2023 17:32:25
Vranken-Pommery Monopole - Availability of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report
Press Release
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Reims, 12th of september 2023
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group has filed today its half-year Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
The 2023 Half-year financial report can be viewed or downloaded from the Group website:
Vranken-Pommery Monopole : www.vrankenpommery.com
File location : Investor Area / Press Releases and Regulated Information
About Vranken-Pommery Monopole
Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:
-
-
- the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, and Bissinger & Co champagnes;
- the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;
- the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;
- the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.
-
Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext (Paris and Brussels).
(Codes "VRAP” (Paris), and "VRAB” (Brussels); ISIN: FR0000062796).
Contacts
|Vranken-Pommery Monopole :
Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers
+33 3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr
|Presse
Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, lpoinsot@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vranken-Pommery Monopolemehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Vranken-Pommery Monopolemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vranken-Pommery Monopole
|16,35
|-1,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger bleiben im Wartemodus -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Markt zeigen sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Der DAX wagt keine großen Sprünge. In Fernost sind die Anleger uneins.