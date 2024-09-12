|
12.09.2024 18:15:00
Vranken-Pommery Monopole - Availability of the 2024 Half-Year Financial Report
Press Release
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Reims, 12th of september 2024
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group has filed today its half-year Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
The 2024 Half-year financial report can be viewed or downloaded from the Group website:
Vranken-Pommery Monopole : www.vrankenpommery.com
File location : Investor Area / Press Releases and Regulated Information
About Vranken-Pommery Monopole
Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:
-
-
- the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, and Bissinger & Co champagnes;
- the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;
- the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;
- the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.
-
Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext (Paris and Brussels).
(Codes "VRAP” (Paris), and "VRAB” (Brussels); ISIN: FR0000062796).
Contacts
| Vranken-Pommery Monopole :
Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers
+33 3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr
| Presse
Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, lpoinsot@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr
Attachments
