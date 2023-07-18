|
18.07.2023 18:16:22
Vranken-Pommery Monopole - H1 2023 Consolidated turnover € 114.7 million (+4,4%) Good growth for champagnes, up 8.7%
FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE
Consolidated turnover € 114.7 million (+4,4%)
Good growth for champagnes, up 8.7%
|CONSOLIDATED TRURNOVER*
|
CHAMPAGNES
|
ROSE WINES
|OTHERS
|€ 114,7 million
|€ 100,8 million
|€ 7,0 million
|€ 6,9 million
|+4,4%
|+8,7%
|-10,3%
|-26,6%
|compared to H1 2022 turnover
*under audit
Reims, July 18, 2023
H1 2023 sales for Vranken-Pommery Monopole came to €114.7 million (+4.4% on H1 2022), in line with the announced growth target.
Exports accounted for 67% of first-half sales, with strong performances in English-speaking countries.
Sales to customers rose by 10.2%, both in non-EU countries and in Europe.
While Champagnes Pommery & Greno and Champagne Vranken remain the Group's driving forces, Heidsieck & Co Monopole is also progressing well, thanks to renewed consumer interest in this historic Champagne brand.
Champagne Branch
Champagne sales totaled €100.8 million, up 8.7% on the first half of 2022.
In a Champagne market slightly down by 4.7% at the end of June, the Group increased its market share and confirmed the relevance of its value creation strategy. The international brands Champagne Vranken and Champagne Pommery & Greno accounted for 62% of the division's sales in the 1st half of 2023.
Wine Branch
Half-year sales for the Wines Division were down 10.3% compared with the first half of 2022, due to sales postponed to the second half.
However, sales of Sable de Camargue Pink Flamingo performed well across Europe.
Others (Ports, Sparkling Wines, and miscellaneous)
Sales of Ports and Douro Wines contracted by 4.5% in the first half of 2023. Sparkling Wines turned in a fine performance, up over 40%, although volumes remained modest.
Société à Mission « la Vérité du Terroir »
On the basis of the 4 fundamental pillars derived from its Raison d'Etre and defined by the Mission Committee, namely :
- Biodiversity: acting to preserve our ecosystems
- Environment: limiting the impact of our activities and reducing the use of fossil fuels, in particular through the development of renewable energies
- Heritage: act to preserve our natural and built heritage, so that we can pass it on to future generations in the best possible conditions.
- Society: to be part of a global strategy of sustainable development and offer all our stakeholders the opportunity to embrace these values.
The Group is continuing its efforts to preserve water resources through the Cot'Eau Green Network in Champagne and the Salt'Eau project in Camargue.
The first initiatives to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels have been launched through photovoltaic projects at all our sites in Champagne, Camargue and Provence (Portugal already has 400 m2 of photovoltaic panels).
In terms of heritage preservation, 2023 also marks the reopening to the public of Château La Gordonne in Provence, after more than 3 years of renovation work.
Forecast
Favorable weather conditions in the first half of 2023 should enable all our vineyards to enjoy a fine harvest, both in terms of quantity and quality.
In Champagne, the quality reserve should enable us to bring in all the volumes from this expected fine harvest.
The Group is maintaining its sales growth forecast of at least 5% for fiscal 2023.
Next communication
Publication of 2023 H1 results : September 11, 2023 after the close of trading
About Vranken-Pommery Monopole
Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:
- the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;
- the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;
- the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;
- the Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.
Contacts
|
Vranken-Pommery Monopole :
Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers
+33 3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr
|
Press
Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, lpoinsot@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr
Attachments
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.