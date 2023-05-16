|
VRBO UNVEILS THE 2023 U.S. VACATION HOMES OF THE YEAR
AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vrbo® revealed its 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year. The recognition features the most exceptional vacation homes across the U.S. As a bonus, this year's list also includes a vacation home in Mexico, an international destination that consistently ranks as one of the most popular for U.S. travelers.
The 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year are all stunning, whole homes, ranging from idyllic lakeside escapes to cozy mountain retreats and desert paradises, and represent a variety of popularº vacation destinations and price points. Vrbo chose these homes based on strict criteria including having a 4.9 or higher star rating, number of guest reviews, Premier Host status,* and standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with family and friends.
"There are more than two million private vacations rentals on Vrbo, so there are many amazing choices. This year's Vacation Homes of the Year range from an urban oasis and a cozy ranch home under $400 a night to a beachfront estate that can sleep the whole family and more," said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands. "Every single Vacation Home of the Year has a beautiful view, and combined boast seven private pools and fire pits, eight hot tubs and even five putting greens."
Vacation Homes of the Year Property Details:
*Premier Hosts are Vrbo hosts that have been recognized for their proven track record of providing exceptional guest experiences.
About Vrbo
In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.
Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.
Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.
