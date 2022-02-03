Vrbo uses famous and beloved voice in :60 pregame ad about togetherness

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vrbo® unveiled the first look at "A Place for Together™," a :60 ad that celebrates how Vrbo vacation homes are "a place for your people." This is the first ad Vrbo has created with its new agency partner Wieden+Kennedy, and it will make its U.S. broadcast debut during the pregame show before the big game and during halftime in Canada.





Set to the 1984 nostalgic tune "Right Where I Belong" by the Muppets, the ad follows families and friends who are like family as they experience the powerful moments of togetherness that take place at Vrbo vacation homes.

"When traveling with Vrbo, who you're with matters just as much as where you go," said Hector Muelas, senior vice president of global creative for Expedia Group. "Our definition of family isn't limited to people you're related to; it includes anyone you love spending time with. When you see multiple generations sharing a meal, old friends floating in the pool, and young cousins embracing after a fun vacation together, you're instantly inspired to get away with your favorite people."



To spread the joy of being together, Vrbo is running its first official TikTok challenge from Feb. 12 - 19 and giving away three $5,000 Vrbo vacations to winners. To participate, users must post a TikTok video of them surrounded by their favorite people using the hashtag #AVrboforTogether. Follow @Vrbo on TikTok for more details.

