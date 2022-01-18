VS Partners invested in the acquisition of DuPont Clean Technologies, expanding global impact investing portfolio

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2021, an international consortium ("Consortium") successfully completed the acquisition of the cleantech business of DuPont de Nemours, Inc., ("DuPont"), the world's leading cleantech provider. VS Partners participated as the only asset allocator in the Consortium through a fund managed by Asia Green Fund ("AGF"), a leading green impact investment fund. Besides AGF, the Consortium was also spearheaded by BroadPeak Global LP from US and Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company ("Dussur").

Following the acquisition, DuPont Clean Technologies was officially renamed Elessent Clean Technologies ("Elessent"). As a stand-alone company with all the patents and technologies of its predecessor, Elessent continues to serve thousands of industrial customers in over 20 countries and markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Elessent is the global leader in new materials and advanced manufacturing processes. As carbon neutrality and sustainable development have become a global consensus, lots of countries and markets are expected to further tighten environmental policies, benefiting the long-term growth for global clean technology and environmental technology industry. Elessent's technologies possess great value and prospect for achieving sustainability and carbon neutrality goals in the metallurgical, fertilizer, chemical and petroleum refining sectors.

VS Partners advocates "Invest for the betterment of the world". As a responsible global asset allocator, VS Partners aims to build an impact-minded portfolios including representative companies and fund managers with deep vertical know-how, contributing to the improvement of global environment and sustainable development.

About VS Partners

Founded in 2019 by established portfolio manager and internationally renowned entrepreneurs, VS Partners is a values-based asset management firm that invests globally. VS Partners applies an institutional approach of long-term global asset allocation, enhanced by insights and networks of industry leaders from Global Fortune500 companies, and pioneers Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) model from China. The firm provides bespoke asset allocation solutions to corporate, high-net-worth, and institutional clients, with differentiated capabilities to implement multi-asset investments, both onshore and offshore, in an integrated global portfolio.

VS Partners strives to Invest for the Betterment of the World. The firm aims to bridge Eastern and Western leaders from business, capital, and social innovation to build lasting people-to-people connections through responsible investments.

About Elessent

Elessent Clean Technologies is a global leader in process technologies to drive sustainability and carbon neutrality in the metal, fertilizer, chemical and oil refining industries with an unwavering commitment to customer support. It provides extensive global expertise in key applications – MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we enable an array of industrial markets, including phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals, oil refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, to minimize their environmental impact and optimize productivity. Elessent is dedicated to helping customers produce high-quality products used in everyday life in the safest, most environmentally-sound way possible, with a vision to make the world a better place by creating clean alternatives to traditional industrial processes.

