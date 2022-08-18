VSP VISION™ NAMES THOMAS BURKHARDT PRESIDENT OF MARCHON EYEWEAR, INC.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VSP Vision™ announced today it has promoted Thomas Burkhardt to president of Marchon Eyewear, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses. Burkhardt most recently served as Marchon's chief marketing officer and senior vice president of global brands, marketing, and design. He will report to Earnie Franklin, chief operating officer of VSP Vison.

"From growing brands and organizations globally, to transforming and elevating multibillion-dollar retail sales brands, to expertise in product development, operations, licensing and more, Thomas has the experience and a proven record of leadership over his 25 years of working in the consumer goods, fashion and eyewear industries," said Franklin. "Since joining Marchon in 2016, he has provided strategic focus, leading to record growth. Thomas is the right leader to ensure continued success for the organization both in the U.S. and internationally."

Burkhardt succeeds Nicola Zotta, who led Marchon from 2016 until May of 2022. Prior to joining Marchon, Burkhardt served as vice president of global marketing for Coty, Inc., leading the Calvin Klein fragrance and cosmetic license. He also held several senior marketing roles with Procter & Gamble in Germany, the UK, and Switzerland. Born in Germany, Burkhardt holds an MBA from the University of Cologne, served in the German Air Force and is multilingual. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Accessories Council.

"I am honored and energized by the opportunity to lead the next era of Marchon, its world-class eyewear portfolio of brands, and its passionate global organization," said Burkhardt. "As we look to the future, our team is well poised to help our customers achieve more and deliver on our mission to help people around the world see better, look better and feel better."

About VSP Vision

At VSP Vision™, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first and only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For nearly 70 years, VSP has been the leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people that power our complementary businesses (VSP® Vision Care, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Visionworks®, Eyefinity®, Eyeconic®, VSP Optics, and VSP Ventures) work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. That means providing affordable access to eye care and eyewear for more than 85 million members through a network of more than 41,000 doctors. And, it means expanding access to vision care to those disadvantaged by income, distance, or disaster. Through VSP Eyes of Hope®, more than 3.6 million people in need have received no-cost eye care and eyewear. Learn more about how we're reinvesting in greater vision, health, and opportunities for all at vspvision.com.

About Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Marchon Eyewear, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses. The company markets its products under prestigious brand names including Calvin Klein, Columbia, Converse, DKNY, Donna Karan, Dragon, Flexon, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Lanvin, Liu Jo, Longchamp, Marchon NYC, MCM, Nautica, Nike, Nine West, Pilgrim, Pure, Salvatore Ferragamo, Shinola, Skaga, Victoria Beckham and ZEISS. Marchon Eyewear distributes its products through a global network of subsidiaries and distributors, serving over 80,000 accounts in more than 100 countries. Marchon Eyewear is a VSP Vision™ company, which is focused on its purpose of empowering human potential through sight and connecting its more than 85 million members to affordable, accessible, high quality eye care and eyewear. Marchon Eyewear has a proud history of commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives – EYES ON TOMORROW™ For more information, visit www.marchon.com and follow @marchoneyewear.

