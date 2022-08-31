VT5 Acquisition Company AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

VT5 Acquisition Company AG: Activity update 9M 2021/22



31.08.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST







News release

31 August 2022

VT5 activity update 9M 2021/22

Search activities for a combination candidate continued with interesting leads

VT5 continued its extensive work on the quest for a business combination candidate during the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021/22. Given the current challenging geopolitical, macroeconomic and equity market environment, getting access to liquidity by going public via VT5 offers an attractive opportunity for private companies with expansion ambitions. Recently, engagements with companies have increased.

The board of directors of VT5 is currently engaging more deeply with three promising companies, Heinz Kundert, Chairman of VT5, states. However, those discussions are at a preliminary stage and we have our focus still open. Gregor Greber, board member, adds: The correction of the capital market provides some tailwind for us as VT5 is offering transaction certainty and an elegant, fast-track solution to become a SIX-listed company.

The Board of Directors plans to publish further information at the latest together with the FY 2021/22 reporting.

Calendar 2022/2023

FY 2021/22 report (as per 31 Oct 2022): 14 December 2022

Annual General Meeting: 28 February 2023



Contact

VT5 Acquisition Company AG

Communications & Investor Relations

Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: doris.rudischhauser@vt5.ch



About VT5

VT5 is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a vehicle to directly or indirectly acquire one or (if at the same time) more operating companies or businesses in order to take them public and provide dedicated support. VT5 provides a target company with the industry and technical experience of a seasoned team to allow a fast and smooth way to become a public company in Switzerland. VT5 seeks to unlock this investment opportunity for investors by entering into a business combination with a technology and innovation leader backed by scientific research within 24 months of listing. Geographically, VT5 is looking to acquire a business in Central and Northern Europe with a focus on the DACH region and in particular on Switzerland.

The class A shares and redeemable warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively.

More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.



Disclaimer

This announcement may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of VT5 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the Board and management of VT5 and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. VT5 undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. VT5 accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.