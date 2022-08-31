|
31.08.2022 07:00:23
VT5 Acquisition Company AG: Activity update 9M 2021/22
|
VT5 Acquisition Company AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
VT5 activity update 9M 2021/22
VT5 continued its extensive work on the quest for a business combination candidate during the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021/22. Given the current challenging geopolitical, macroeconomic and equity market environment, getting access to liquidity by going public via VT5 offers an attractive opportunity for private companies with expansion ambitions. Recently, engagements with companies have increased.
The board of directors of VT5 is currently engaging more deeply with three promising companies, Heinz Kundert, Chairman of VT5, states. However, those discussions are at a preliminary stage and we have our focus still open. Gregor Greber, board member, adds: The correction of the capital market provides some tailwind for us as VT5 is offering transaction certainty and an elegant, fast-track solution to become a SIX-listed company.
The Board of Directors plans to publish further information at the latest together with the FY 2021/22 reporting.
Calendar 2022/2023
Contact
About VT5
The class A shares and redeemable warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively.
More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.
Disclaimer
Additional features:
File: VT5 activity update 9M 2021/22
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VT5 Acquisition Company AG
|Churerstrasse 25
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 55 210 80 80
|E-mail:
|info@vt5.ch
|Internet:
|https://vt5.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1431095
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1431095 31.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VT5 Acquisition Company AGmehr Nachrichten
|
31.08.22
|VT5: Sprechen aktuell mit drei Unternehmen (Finenews.ch)
|
31.08.22
|VT5 Acquisition Company AG: Activity update 9M 2021/22 (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|VT5: Mantel sucht Inhalt (Finenews.ch)
|
09.06.22
|VT5 Acquisition AG : Publication of half year report 2021/22 and activity update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VT5 Acquisition Company AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VT5 Acquisition Company AG
|9,45
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schloss den Donnerstagshandel schwächer ab. Anleger in Deutschland nahmen ebenfalls Reißaus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.