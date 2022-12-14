|
VT5 publishes full-year report 2021/2022 and activity update
VT5 publishes full-year report 2021/2022 and activity update
Since the IPO, the VT5 team has been conducting extensive work on the search for a suitable partner for the De-SPAC process. We followed many interesting leads and have taken close to two dozen companies under NDA and thus under closer scrutiny. Some ideas have been dismissed as they did not meet our stringent De-SPAC criteria. Currently, we are engaged with two companies. The discussions are at a preliminary stage and the team continues to screen further leads.
Capital markets began their decline in January 2022 and have become more volatile during the year. The market corrections have led to challenges for private companies with expansion ambitions or exit plans. VT5 offers a unique and attractive alternative for such companies looking for access to liquidity, transaction certainty and an elegant, fast-track solution to become a SIX-listed company. Our high-quality long-term Swiss investor base has become even more of a well-recognized asset.
VT5 today published its financial statements for the first full reporting year, beginning 1 November 2021 and ending 31 October 2022. VT5s operating business is solely focused on activities to advance towards a successful Initial Business Combination as reflected in the financial statements. The application of the IFRS leads to a classification particularity. Based on the Right to Resell and the preferential nature of the publicly traded Class A Shares as well as the reference of the Warrants to the Class A Shares, both instruments are classified as financial liabilities and not as equity. In addition, the Founder Shares and Sponsor Class A Shares are classified as financial liabilities based on their liquidation directives. Accordingly, there was no equity and consequently no result attributable to shareholders for the reporting period under IFRS. From a statutory perspective, the loss for the period amounted to TCHF 5,129 largely driven by capital increase costs including stamp duty and IPO costs.
The statutory equity amounted to TCHF 201,736. Accordingly, the zero equity presented in the IFRS financial statements did not translate into an over-indebtedness on a statutory accounting basis.
As of 31 October 2022, the balance sheet total amounted to CHF 202 million, of which CHF 198 million refer to cash balances held in escrow. Before the decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to increase the SNB prime rate to 0.5%, negative interest was borne by the Founders and the Sponsor. Since the end of the negative interest rates in Switzerland, the cash balances in escrow are yielding 0.5% annual interest which is directly added to the funds held in the escrow accounts.
The publicly traded Class A Shares were backed by the funds in escrow with CHF 9.90 per share as of 31 October 2022.
The key figures for the financial year 2021/2022 are summarized in the table below.
Key figures
Statement of financial position
1 Statutory (Swiss Code of Obligations) key figures are presented to illustrate the effect of the IFRS classification of the publicly traded Class A Shares, Founder Shares and Sponsor Class A Shares and Warrants as financial liabilities according to IAS 32.16 and the related valuation in line with the regulations of IFRS 9. The statutory key figures reflect the effect of the equity classification of the publicly traded Class A Shares, the Founder Shares and the Sponsor Class A Shares. The statutory key figures also exclude the valuation effects on the Warrants applied under IFRS. The statutory result includes the capital increase costs including stamp duty as well as IPO costs.Shareholder structure
Information on significant shareholders, meaning those holding 3% or more of the Class A Shares, can be found on the platform of SIX Exchange Regulation under following link:
https://www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market-participants/significant-shareholders.html#/
The full year 2021/2022 report is available on the VT5 website under this link:
VT5 plans to publish next information as part of the 3M 2022/2023 activity update on 28 February 2023.
Reporting Calendar 2023
Contact
About VT5
Disclaimer
