VT5 publishes invitation to its Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023

VT5 publishes invitation to its Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023

News release
3 February 2023


VT5 publishes invitation to its Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023

The Board of Directors today invites to the Annual Shareholders Meeting of
VT5 Acquisition Company AG

The Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on 28 February 2023 at 17:00 CET (doors opening at 16:30) at the premises of the Hotel Schweizerhof, Bahnhofplatz 7, 8001 Zurich.

Shareholders who are registered with our share register will receive their invitation directly. The invitation including the agenda items and motions by the Board of Directors are also available on the companys website under this link: https://vt5.ch/hv-invitation

Shareholders who have not yet registered their shares with our share register are invited to do so by contacting Devigus Shareholder Services, Birkenstrasse 47, 6343 Rotkreuz before 17 February 2023 via their bank or custodian.

The Board of Directors looks forward to welcoming the company's shareholders soon at the Hotel Schweizerhof.


Corporate Calendar 2023
3M 2022/2023 activity update (as per 31 Jan 2023): 28 February 2023
Annual Shareholders Meeting: 28 February 2023


Contact
VT5 Acquisition Company AG
Communications & Investor Relations
Doris Rudischhauser
Phone: +41 79 410 81 88
Email: doris.rudischhauser@vt5.ch


About VT5
VT5 is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a vehicle to directly or indirectly acquire one or (if at the same time) more operating companies or businesses in order to take them public and provide dedicated support. VT5 provides a target company with the industry and technical experience of a seasoned team to allow a fast and smooth way to become a public company in Switzerland. VT5 seeks to unlock this investment opportunity for investors by entering into a business combination with a technology and innovation leader backed by scientific research within 24 months of listing. Geographically, VT5 is looking to acquire a business in Central and Northern Europe with a focus on the DACH region and in particular on Switzerland.

The class A shares and redeemable warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively.

More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.


Disclaimer
This announcement may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of VT5 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the Board and management of VT5 and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. VT5 undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. VT5 accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

