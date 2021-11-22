VTB holds extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

On 22 November 2021, VTB Bank summed up the results of the extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting that was held in the form of absentee voting.

The shareholders approved the amendments to the Bank's internal documents - specifically, the Charter and the Regulation of the VTB Supervisory Council. The approved changes focus on sustainable development in line with the world's best practices of corporate governance addressing the growing importance of the ESG agenda.

In particular, the Supervisory Council is now responsible for approving the matters of VTB Bank's ESG activities.

The meeting participants also approved VTB's membership in the Global Compact National Network Association, an international corporate social responsibility and sustainable development initiative for businesses. Association members commit to ten principles of responsible business.