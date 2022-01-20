VTech® Communications, Inc. Recognized by The NPD Group's Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards

TIGARD, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® Communications, Inc., a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors, announced it has achieved the top increase in U.S. online market share in the Baby Monitors category1 as part of The NPD Group's sixth annual Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards.

"We are honored that The NPD Group has recognized the growing success of our baby monitors," said Brad Pittmon, Vice President of Product Marketing, VTech Communications, Inc. "This award exemplifies how parents are continuing to discover the value our baby monitors offer, from innovative technology to quality features that help them watch over their little ones with confidence."

Awards were given to consumer electronics brands that achieved: the top increases in market share in North America and the fastest-turning brand per item in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service; as well as the top increase in online market share in the U.S., according to NPD's Checkout service.

"It's a pleasure to start the new year celebrating the industry's accomplishments, as well as honoring some of the consumer electronics brands that have achieved phenomenal success," said Ian Hamilton, president of the technology sector at NPD. "From entertainment and learning to security and work, this year's award categories represent just some of the many ways we are increasingly leveraging technology in our lives each day. Congratulations to all the winners!"

1 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Checkout, 12 months ending Sept. 2021.

