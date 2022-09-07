VTEX and Adyen partner to bring unified commerce to enterprise brands and retailers

New all-in-one offering creates a seamless experience between online and offline retail

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, and Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announced a global partnership to accelerate enterprise brands and retailers' growth with a unified commerce experience across all touchpoints.

On the heels of a looming recession in the U.S. , retailers must look for ways to improve the consumer experience and future-proof their businesses. Using a single, easy-to-implement native solution, merchants on VTEX can now do just that. VTEX has created a unified commerce destination - equipped with anti-fraud and acquiring services - to enable greater efficiency and increased performance across online and offline activities. Through an integration with Adyen's financial technology offering, merchants will have a 360º view of their customers, can personalize consumer journeys, and enable cross-team collaboration to deliver consistent contact across all points of interaction. Having access to all data in one centralized place also boosts business intelligence, enabling retailers to make informed decisions and facilitate reconciliation. According to a Forrester report, Adyen can bring an uplift of 1.52% in the authorization rate to merchants, decrease 27% of chargebacks and generate a ROI of 186% over three years.

"At VTEX, we are committed to enabling enterprises to run their entire world of commerce in a single platform," said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at VTEX. "Through our partnership with Adyen, we are creating an all-in-one place that allows sellers to meet their customers wherever they are in the buying process and unlock new growth opportunities."

With VTEX's new unified commerce solution, users will experience:

State-of-the-art security: as a single platform with machine learning technology and a built-in anti-fraud solution, Adyen brings higher authorization rates.

as a single platform with machine learning technology and a built-in anti-fraud solution, Adyen brings higher authorization rates. Cost reduction : by removing third parties, creating a single value chain, with gateway, anti-fraud and acquiring services included with a single partner, as well as the infinite shelf journey in the same connector.

: by removing third parties, creating a single value chain, with gateway, anti-fraud and acquiring services included with a single partner, as well as the infinite shelf journey in the same connector. Increased in-store mobility : users gain mobility and thus have a more fluid shopping experience, with mobile payment terminals and reduced lines at the checkout counter.

: users gain mobility and thus have a more fluid shopping experience, with mobile payment terminals and reduced lines at the checkout counter. Streamlined data: Customer data will be consolidated across in-store and online purchases, generating insights for decision making, which result in a better customer experience and a high capacity to personalize offers.

"Unified commerce is no longer a nice to have, it's a need to have," said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Adyen. "Businesses are needing to innovate quickly to keep up with changing consumer needs and expectations. By adding payments into the VTEX ecosystem via Adyen, retailers and enterprise businesses will be able to unify all channels onto one platform making it easier to manage and scale."

Unified Commerce in Action

Global retailers such as C&A, multinational of retail clothing stores, with head offices in Belgium and Germany, and retail stores in many other European countries, along with Brazil, China and Mexico; and Tok&Stok, a furniture and decoration retailer, owned by the American Carlyle Group are pioneers in the use of this integration. The new offering is available immediately across all 38 countries where VTEX operates. To connect different sales channels and payment processes in a single place, merchants can find more information and contact VTEX at content.vtex.com/en-adyen-partnership .

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers' business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time to market and without complexity. As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,400 customers, such as AbInbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2021). For more information, visit www.vtex.com .

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

