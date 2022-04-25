VTEX to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, will release the financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31st, 2022, via conference call and audio webcast, on May 12, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (Conference ID – 630556 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About VTEX

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2021, we were trusted by more than 2,400 customers with over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

