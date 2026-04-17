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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

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17.04.2026 18:30:00

VTI Holds Every Corner of the U.S. Market -- Including the Small-Caps Getting Hit Hardest. Is That a Problem or an Opportunity?

When people look to invest in U.S. stocks, they're usually referring to the S&P 500. That means they're only investing in a subset of the U.S. equity market. That index gives you exposure to 500 of the largest companies in the United States, but it leaves out about 3,000 that aren't quite large enough to make the cut.For many years, investors didn't really mind leaving those extra 3,000 out. They've been chronic underperformers that would have been a drag on performance. Mega-caps, tech, and the Magnificent Seven stocks have driven the major indexes higher. Smaller, emerging companies have largely been left behind.But that's the past. The next 10 years may look entirely different than the last 10. In fact, over the past 12 months, the Russell 2000, the popular benchmark for small-cap stocks, has pretty steadily outperformed the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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