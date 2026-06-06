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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.06.2026 20:45:00
VTI vs. VOO: Which Vanguard ETF Will Buy More SpaceX Stock After Its IPO?
The SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) is set to take place on June 12, with the company raising $75 billion at a valuation of $1.77 trillion. The sheer size of SpaceX has ripple effects through the investing world, from the major indexes to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Although SpaceX was initially expected to be fast-tracked for entry into the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), S&P Dow Jones Indices released a press release on June 4 rejecting its earlier proposal. Now, SpaceX and other megacap companies like Anthropic and OpenAI will have to wait at least 12 months after their IPOs to join the S&P 500.Here's how the news impacts the two largest ETFs by net assets -- the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) -- and which one will own more SpaceX after its IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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